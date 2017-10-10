Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Shannon Hull

Photo Of The Day By Shannon Hull

By Staff | October 10, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sandpiper Surf” by Shannon Hull. Location: San Diego, California.
“I saw this lone sandpiper hunting in the sand, so I decided to stalk him with my long lens and got lucky with this shot,” explains Hull. “He wasn't quite able to outrun the surf. I was so focused on him that I also got hit with that same wave soaking me from the waist down. Well worth it!”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

