Photo Of The Day By Shannon Hull

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sandpiper Surf” by Shannon Hull. Location: San Diego, California.

“I saw this lone sandpiper hunting in the sand, so I decided to stalk him with my long lens and got lucky with this shot,” explains Hull. “He wasn't quite able to outrun the surf. I was so focused on him that I also got hit with that same wave soaking me from the waist down. Well worth it!”

