Photo Of The Day By Shawn Einerson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Morning in Sedona” by Shawn Einerson. Location: Arizona.

“While others in my party slept in, I escaped to the solitude of Upper Red Rock Loop Road to observe a new day beginning,” says Einerson. “As the sun peered over the mountain tops, it cast a golden light over the canyons. This was taken with my Canon 5D Mark III and 24-105mm lens. I also used a warming circular polarizing filter to add warm tones and add definition to the clouds.”

