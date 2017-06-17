Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Shawn Einerson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Morning in Sedona” by Shawn Einerson. Location: Arizona.
“While others in my party slept in, I escaped to the solitude of Upper Red Rock Loop Road to observe a new day beginning,” says Einerson. “As the sun peered over the mountain tops, it cast a golden light over the canyons. This was taken with my Canon 5D Mark III and 24-105mm lens. I also used a warming circular polarizing filter to add warm tones and add definition to the clouds.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

