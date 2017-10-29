Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Teri Franzen

Photo Of The Day By Teri Franzen

By Staff | October 29, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Photo By Teri Franzen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Black Skimmer Sunset” by Teri Franzen. Location: Nickerson Beach in Long Beach, NY.

See more of Teri Franzen’s photography at terifranzenphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

