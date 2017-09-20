Photo Of The Day By Teri Franzen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Skimming Away” by Teri Franzen. Location: Nickerson Beach in Long Beach, NY.

“A recent Friday morning found me sitting at the edge of a pool of water on the shore of Nickerson Beach in Long Beach, NY,” says Franzen. “The water had been perfectly still and I hoped Black Skimmers might make their way over in search of food. The image I envisioned involves a skimmer flying towards me, connecting to the water and showing the narrowness of its bill. Occasionally, one or two of them did skim through, but far more often on the way out rather than in my direction. I don’t normally shoot birds flying away, but the sight was so intriguing I made an exception with this frame-filling moment.”

See more of Teri Franzen's photography at terifranzenphotography.com.

