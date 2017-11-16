Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Orange Burst” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Near Prescott, Arizona. Gear: Nikon D810, 14-24mm lens.

“The sunset at Granite Mountain evolved into different colors as it progressed the other night, at this moment a very fiery orange,” explains Ditson.

