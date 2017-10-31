Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Thomas Piekunka

Photo Of The Day By Thomas Piekunka

By Staff | October 31, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “ExoPlanet Lunar Eclipse” by Thomas Piekunka. Location: Mono Lake, California.
Photo By Thomas Piekunka



“This image captures the entire lunar eclipse cycle taken in roughly 10-minute intervals starting at 1:00 am and ending at 4:00 am, approximately, in October 2014 out the South Tufa area of Mono Lake,” says Piekunka.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

