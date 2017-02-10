Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Timothy Joyce

Photo Of The Day By Timothy Joyce

By Staff | February 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Push to the Swimming Hole” by Timothy Joyce. Location: Brooks Falls, Katmai National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Timothy Joyce

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Push to the Swimming Hole” by Timothy Joyce. Location: Brooks Falls, Katmai National Park, Alaska.

“Sometimes it takes a little push to get someone into the swimming hole,” writes Joyce.

See more of Timothy Joyce's photography at www.timothyhjoyce.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Lucinei-Stadnik

Photo Of The Day By Lucinei Stadnik

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Frosty-Morning-by-Greg-Clure

Photo of the Day by Greg Clure

With the intention of... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Lake McDonald by Erin Braaten. Location: Glacier National Park, Montana.

Photo Of The Day By Erin Braaten

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Tula-Top

Photo Of The Day By Tula Top

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×