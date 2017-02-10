Photo Of The Day By Timothy Joyce

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Push to the Swimming Hole” by Timothy Joyce. Location: Brooks Falls, Katmai National Park, Alaska.

“Sometimes it takes a little push to get someone into the swimming hole,” writes Joyce.

See more of Timothy Joyce's photography at www.timothyhjoyce.com.

