Photo Of The Day By Tina Wright

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alien World” by Tina Wright. Location: Death Valley National Park.

An overnight storm over Badwater Basin in Death Valley began to break at sunrise, leaving behind small pools of water in the salt polygons and a memorable scene!” says Wright.

