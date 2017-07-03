Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Tina Wright

Photo Of The Day By Tina Wright

By Staff | July 3, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alien World” by Tina Wright. Location: Death Valley National Park.
Photo By Tina Wright

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alien World” by Tina Wright. Location: Death Valley National Park.

An overnight storm over Badwater Basin in Death Valley began to break at sunrise, leaving behind small pools of water in the salt polygons and a memorable scene!” says Wright.

