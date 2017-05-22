Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Tina Wright

Photo Of The Day By Tina Wright

By Staff | May 22, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Canyon Magic” by Tina Wright. Location: Grand Canyon National Park.
Photo By Tina Wright

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Canyon Magic” by Tina Wright. Location: Grand Canyon National Park.

“This goes down as the single most amazing thing I have ever seen!” explains Wright. “The day was very stormy and didn't look good for a sunset of any type. Just before sunset I saw a sliver of light pop out and immediately left the shelter of my car and ran into the pouring rain to the rim of the Grand Canyon in hopes there might be a rainbow. Needless to say, when I reached the edge I was left speechless. This double rainbow lasted for over twenty minutes. I felt so lucky to have witnessed this incredible display of nature!”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day By Dave Dahl

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Chronicle Of Narnia by Gosha L. Location: Layton, Utah.

Photo Of The Day By Gosha L

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Jessica-Nelson1.jpg

Photo Of The Day By Jessica Nelson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo of the Day by Danan Rolfe

Today's Photo of the Day was... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu