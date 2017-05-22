Photo Of The Day By Tina Wright

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Canyon Magic” by Tina Wright. Location: Grand Canyon National Park.

“This goes down as the single most amazing thing I have ever seen!” explains Wright. “The day was very stormy and didn't look good for a sunset of any type. Just before sunset I saw a sliver of light pop out and immediately left the shelter of my car and ran into the pouring rain to the rim of the Grand Canyon in hopes there might be a rainbow. Needless to say, when I reached the edge I was left speechless. This double rainbow lasted for over twenty minutes. I felt so lucky to have witnessed this incredible display of nature!”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.