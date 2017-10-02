Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Tom Elenbaas

Photo Of The Day By Tom Elenbaas

By Staff | October 2, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mono Lake Battleship” by Tom Elenbaas. Location: Eastern Sierras, California.
Photo By Tom Elenbaas

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mono Lake Battleship” by Tom Elenbaas. Location: Eastern Sierras, California.

“The setting sun lights the clouds over the tufa towers colloquially called the Mono Lake ‘Battleship.’” Explains Elenbaas.

See more of Tom Elenbaas’ photography at www.tomelenbaas.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Frozen Magic” by Lisa Michele Burns. Location: Nikkaluokta, Sweden.

Photo Of The Day By Lisa Michele Burns

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alsek Lake Iceberg” by Gilbert Stetson. Location: Alsek River, Alaska.

Photo Of The Day By Gilbert Stetson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Wind Sculptures” by José Adilson Rosa. Location: Lagoa do Peixe National Park, Brazil.

Photo Of The Day By José Adilson Rosa

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mossy Sunset by Annabell Ison.

Photo Of The Day By Annabell Ison

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu