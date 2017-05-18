Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Tony Rowell

Photo Of The Day By Tony Rowell

By Staff | May 18, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moonbow and Stars at Yosemite Falls” by Tony Rowell. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.
Photo By Tony Rowell

“Moonbows in Yosemite form only in the spring and early summer around the time of the full moon when water flows are abundant during cloudless nights,” writes Rowell. “On May 11, 2017, I drove to Yosemite in hopes of capturing a moonbow in the mist of Yosemite Falls. I set up my Nikon D800 at sunset and was beginning to get nervous when many clouds formed. After three hours of taking in the grandeur of Yosemite Valley, my patience paid off just before midnight when the clouds cleared up and the elusive Lunar Rainbow appeared.”

See more of Tony Rowell's photography at www.tonyrowell.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

