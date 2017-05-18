Photo Of The Day By Tony Rowell

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moonbow and Stars at Yosemite Falls” by Tony Rowell. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Moonbows in Yosemite form only in the spring and early summer around the time of the full moon when water flows are abundant during cloudless nights,” writes Rowell. “On May 11, 2017, I drove to Yosemite in hopes of capturing a moonbow in the mist of Yosemite Falls. I set up my Nikon D800 at sunset and was beginning to get nervous when many clouds formed. After three hours of taking in the grandeur of Yosemite Valley, my patience paid off just before midnight when the clouds cleared up and the elusive Lunar Rainbow appeared.”

See more of Tony Rowell's photography at www.tonyrowell.com.

