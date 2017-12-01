Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Valerie Millett

Photo Of The Day By Valerie Millett

By Staff | December 1, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Into The Wild” by Valerie Millett. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.
Photo By Valerie Millett

See more of Valerie Millett’s photography at valmillett.blogspot.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

