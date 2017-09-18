Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Windy Pine Savanna” by Lana Gramlich. Location: Abita Flatwoods Preserve, Louisiana.

Gramlich describes the image as “Wet pine savanna on a windy, autumn afternoon.”

