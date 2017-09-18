Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

By Staff | September 18, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Windy Pine Savanna” by Lana Gramlich. Location: Abita Flatwoods Preserve, Louisiana.
Photo By Lana Gramlich

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Windy Pine Savanna” by Lana Gramlich. Location: Abita Flatwoods Preserve, Louisiana.

Gramlich describes the image as “Wet pine savanna on a windy, autumn afternoon.”

See more of Lana Gramlich's photography on Facebook.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Bill-Sisson.jpg

Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Elk on a Foggy Morning 2” by Dawn Wilson. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Kyle Jones

Kyle Jone sent this photo to... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Walking Behind Horsetail Falls” by Justin Katz. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.

Photo Of The Day By Justin Katz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu