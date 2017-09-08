Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Wendy Gedack

Photo Of The Day By Wendy Gedack

By Staff | September 8, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Absorb Every Moment of Wonder” by Wendy Gedack. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.
Photo By Wendy Gedack

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Absorb Every Moment of Wonder" by Wendy Gedack. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

“Taken at sunrise in Rocky Mountain National Park over Bear Lake,” says Gedack. “What is it about nature that captures our soul and requires us to take notice? It's a therapeutic remedy for our busy lives and concrete jungle. It opens our minds to something much greater than ourselves. It evokes peace and tranquility when we desire it the most.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

