Photo Of The Day By Wendy Gedack

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Absorb Every Moment of Wonder” by Wendy Gedack. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

“Taken at sunrise in Rocky Mountain National Park over Bear Lake,” says Gedack. “What is it about nature that captures our soul and requires us to take notice? It's a therapeutic remedy for our busy lives and concrete jungle. It opens our minds to something much greater than ourselves. It evokes peace and tranquility when we desire it the most.”

