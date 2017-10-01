Photo Of The Day By Sapna Reddy

Happy 127th Anniversary, Yosemite National Park!

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Flow” by Sapna Reddy. Location: Yosemite National Park, California.

“Bridalveil Fall empties into the flow of mist rolling through Yosemite Valley,” describes Reddy.

