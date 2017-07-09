Photo Of The Day By Zack Knudsen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Come On In (The Water is Fine)” by Zack Knudsen. Location: Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

“My first venture into taking off the shoes and jumping in the river,” says Knudsen. “I saw this composition from the bank and was sure I needed to get in to make the shot. The water was a bit cool but well worth the wet.”

See more of Zack Knudsen’s photography at www.zackknudsen.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.