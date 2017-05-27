Photographer Profile: Angie Birmingham

V.I.Photographer Angie Birmingham |
Photographer: Angie Birmingham
Studio: Photos By Angie B
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Travel
Portraiture
Macro
Architecture / Real Estate
Biography
I started photography in high school many moons ago. I learned how to shoot with film on a rolleicord and develop it.
After I graduated I moved up to a film Canon Rebel. I had it for a long time but I then stopped taking photos other than a point and shoot camera until my son Carter graduated high school. I then went out and bought a digital Canon Rebel. WOW! I was truly amazed at the quality of images. Since then I have gone through a lot of cameras and lenses, but I am still a Canon Girl. I currently have a Canon 5d Mark IV.
www.angiebirmingham.com
www.adventuresofatravelingjunkie.com
www.facebook.com/PhotosbyAngieB
www.instagram.com/photosbyangieb