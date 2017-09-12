Photographer Profile: Angie Precure V.I.Photographer Angie Precure | September 12, 2017 | 0 Yosemite National Park. I knew that the moon would be rising above the waterfalls, but we (my dad and I) weren't sure if we were in the right place or angle for it. Thanks to my dad, we found the moon rising over the falls and I proceeded to set up my gear and photograph the nearly full moon as it peaked. Equipment: Nikon D810, 24-70 f/2.8, Gitzo Tripod, my Dad. Exposure: 28 sec., f/18, ISO 500 @ 35mm. Photographer: Angie Precure Amateur Photographer Photographic Specialties: Landscape Wildlife Travel Other Biography I am a landscape photographer based in Oklahoma and when I am not traveling and photographing, I enjoy peaceful living in the country with my horse, two dogs, and my husband and kids. Website angieprecure.smugmug.com Facebook Instagram
