Photographer Profile: Arend Trent Thibodeau V.I.Photographer Arend Trent Thibodeau | September 5, 2017 | 0 Great Moose Lake, Harmony, Maine. Normally on landscape photos such as this you would select a smaller aperture, but I wanted to maintain a sharp foreground without losing the depth of field from the lake, clouds and hillside. With that in mind, I selected F/8. The late afternoon light was perfect and I used a tripod to control vibration. Canon EOS 5D Mark III / 24mm. Exposure: 1/200 sec., F/8, ISO 400. Photographer: Arend Trent Thibodeau Part-Time Professional Photographer Photographic Specialties: Landscape Wildlife Portraiture Fashion Macro Biography I am a photographer with over 18 years experience in portraiture and wildlife. I am also a registered Maine guide and I enjoy taking others out to experience wildlife and all that nature has to offer. Website www.mooselakephotography.com Facebook Twitter Tumblr Monson, Maine. This shot wasn't particularly challenging but the depth of field of the railroad tracks and the abandoned whistle stop begged for a black and white conversion. The contrast of the low passing cloud almost appears as though a phantom train from long ago is billowing smoke from its stack. Canon EOS 5D Mark III / 45mm. 1/320 sec., F10, ISO 400. Everglades National Park. Wildlife photography requires three things, patience, patience and patience. It is extremely challenging but worth the wait when you capture the animal doing something interesting, amusing or educational to complete the shot. Canon EOS 5D Mark III / 260mm. Exposure: 1/200 sec., F8, ISO 250. Grove Cemetery, Belfast, Maine. Working with models is a challenge all on its own. Posing, the right light, there are so many variables to be taken into account. On this particular day, I knew I wanted to do a black and white conversion on this project. And luckily I had a patient model. We constantly had to wait for cloud cover to diffuse the bright mid-day sun. Canon EOS 5D Mark III / 31mm. Exposure: 1/200 sec., F4.5, ISO 400. Miami, Florida. Stiltsville is a unique setting with 7 historical structures located 5 miles off the shores of Miami, Florida. I wanted to select a position to showcase the unique architecture of the "A-Frame House" while also capture as many of the other structures as possible in the background. The mid-day lighting was also a challenge but the clouds were greatly in my favor to diffuse the light. Canon EOS 5D Mark III / 24mm. Exposure: 1/800 sec., F11, ISO 400. Miami, Florida. Not falling out of the airplane was the primary challenge, but also, achieving the correct exposure with the mid-day conditions and color variations. Vibration and movement in the plane were also considerations. Canon EOS 5D Mark III / 70mm. Exposure: 1/400 sec., F11, ISO 320.
Photographer Profile: Arend Trent Thibodeau
Photographer: Arend Trent Thibodeau
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
I am a photographer with over 18 years experience in portraiture and wildlife. I am also a registered Maine guide and I enjoy taking others out to experience wildlife and all that nature has to offer.
Website
www.mooselakephotography.com
Tumblr