Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka

Photographer: Bernd Kupka

Studio Name: Outdoor Adventure Pics

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Biography

My name is Bernd Kupka. I live in Utah, USA. Adventure photography has been an active part of my life for over 20 years. I'm a landscape, wildlife, and action photographer. I am passionate about the conservation of wild places around the world. I hope, my pictures can inspire you to prevent harm from wild animals and places as well as motivate you to enjoy your interaction with those wild places.

Website

outdooradventurepics.photoshelter.com/index

www.facebook.com/Outdoor-Adventure-Pics-1493734057621530/?ref=hl