My name is Bernd Kupka. I live in Utah, USA. Adventure photography has been an active part of my life for over 20 years. I'm a landscape, wildlife, and action photographer. I am passionate about the conservation of wild places around the world. I hope, my pictures can inspire you to prevent harm from wild animals and places as well as motivate you to enjoy your interaction with those wild places.
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Photographer: Bernd Kupka
Studio Name: Outdoor Adventure Pics
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Website
outdooradventurepics.photoshelter.com/index
www.facebook.com/Outdoor-Adventure-Pics-1493734057621530/?ref=hl