Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka

May 25, 2017
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Yellowstone National Park. Challenges: March in Yellowstone - It's cold! Nikon D300, Sigma 300-800 f5.6, Gitzo Tripod. Exposure: 800 mm, ISO 400, f8, 1/2500.

Photographer: Bernd Kupka

Studio Name: Outdoor Adventure Pics

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife

Biography

My name is Bernd Kupka. I live in Utah, USA. Adventure photography has been an active part of my life for over 20 years. I'm a landscape, wildlife, and action photographer. I am passionate about the conservation of wild places around the world. I hope, my pictures can inspire you to prevent harm from wild animals and places as well as motivate you to enjoy your interaction with those wild places.

Website

outdooradventurepics.photoshelter.com/index

www.facebook.com/Outdoor-Adventure-Pics-1493734057621530/?ref=hl

Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Mt. Cook in New Zealand. Challenges: Long exposure due to darkness setting in while handholding the camera. Nikon D200, Nikon 18-200. Exposure: 105mm, ISO 100, f8, 1-10
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Mt. Cook Area in New Zealand. Challenges: Getting to the location at the right time. Nikon D700 + Nikon 24-70. Exposure: 70 mm, ISO 200, f11, 1-60.
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Yellowstone National Park. Panorama of 22 Images. Nikon D800E, Nikon 24-70. Exposure: 32 mm, ISO 100, f8, 1-500.
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Grand Tetons National Park, Wyoming. Panorama of 8 Images. Nikon D700 + Nikon 24-70. Exposure: 28mm, ISO 200, f13, 1-40.
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka
Arches National Park, Utah. GigaPan of 3 Rows, 23 Images Each. Nikon D800E, Nikon 24-70. Exposure: 70mm, ISO 100, f11, 1-100.

