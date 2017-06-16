Photographer Profile: Carl Johnson

Photographer: Carl Johnson

Studio Name: Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Macro

Biography

Carl Johnson started his photography career in the U.S. Navy. He has served as artist-in-residence for Gates of the Arctic National Park, Badlands National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. He was the “Environmental Issues” winner for the 2010 Windland Smith Rice International Awards. He has worked as an instructor/lecturer for Tony Robbins, Princess Cruise Lines, and remote lodges in Alaska. Carl’s book, Where Water is Gold (Braided River 2016), has earned a Gold Medal in the 2017 Independent Publisher Book Awards and a Silver Medal in the 2016 Nautilus Book Awards.

Website

www.arcticlight-ak.com

Social

www.facebook.com/ArcticLightAK

www.twitter.com/AlaskaPhotog

www.instagram.com/arcticlightak

www.500px.com/carl22