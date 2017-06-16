Carl Johnson started his photography career in the U.S. Navy. He has served as artist-in-residence for Gates of the Arctic National Park, Badlands National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. He was the “Environmental Issues” winner for the 2010 Windland Smith Rice International Awards. He has worked as an instructor/lecturer for Tony Robbins, Princess Cruise Lines, and remote lodges in Alaska. Carl’s book, Where Water is Gold (Braided River 2016), has earned a Gold Medal in the 2017 Independent Publisher Book Awards and a Silver Medal in the 2016 Nautilus Book Awards.
Photographer Profile: Carl Johnson
Photographer: Carl Johnson
Studio Name: Arctic Light Gallery & Excursions
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Carl Johnson started his photography career in the U.S. Navy. He has served as artist-in-residence for Gates of the Arctic National Park, Badlands National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. He was the “Environmental Issues” winner for the 2010 Windland Smith Rice International Awards. He has worked as an instructor/lecturer for Tony Robbins, Princess Cruise Lines, and remote lodges in Alaska. Carl’s book, Where Water is Gold (Braided River 2016), has earned a Gold Medal in the 2017 Independent Publisher Book Awards and a Silver Medal in the 2016 Nautilus Book Awards.
Website
www.arcticlight-ak.com
Social
www.facebook.com/ArcticLightAK
www.twitter.com/AlaskaPhotog
www.instagram.com/arcticlightak
www.500px.com/carl22