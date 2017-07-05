Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Carl Smith

Photographer Profile: Carl Smith

V.I.Photographer Carl Smith | July 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Denali National Park, Alaska. Challenge: Closeness to a dangerous subject, flat light. Canon 7D Camera, Sigma 150-600mm lens. Exposure: 1/180, f5.6, ISO 400.

Photographer: Carl Smith

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel

Biography

I live in Anchorage, Alaska, and it's my home in location and in my heart. However, I have the wonderful opportunity to travel this world with my lovely bride. We travel a lot in the USA, and some internationally. When in the US, we travel a lot to state and national parks. Our passion is landscape and wildlife. I got serious about photography about 10 years ago, wading through lessons and tips from willing photographer friends. As time has progressed, I've managed to capture some of God's beautiful creation. I'm far from a "pro" but am passionate about it, and love to share these experiences.

Website

www.zenfolio.com/crsphotoworks

Social

www.facebook.com/followcarlsmith

Potter Marsh Boardwalk, Anchorage, AK. Challenge: Speed of the subject and lighting. Canon 7D Camera, Canon 200mm 2.8 lens. Exposure: 1/8000, f2.8, ISO 400.
Denali National Park, Alaska. Challenge: Fading light, and subject was moving. Had to be patient to get the shot I wanted. Lots of sheep very close to me also that I had to stay aware of while getting this shot. Canon 7D Camera, Sigma 150-600mm lens. Exposure: 1/350, f5.6, ISO 800.

