Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen

Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen

V.I.Photographer Curtis S Andersen | June 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen
Clark Lake National Park, Alaska. Nikon D500, Tamron 150/600mm, Gitzo tripod. Exposure: ISO 400, 1/800 f5.6 600mm.

Photographer: Curtis S Andersen

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro

Biography

I am retired from work, but not from LIFE. I focus on the outdoors and travel and take the camera along for the ride, and I am learning the art of photography as I go. Most of the pictures I take are of nature, landscape, wildlife and macro. I will dabble in other areas at times. One has to be careful because any rabbit hole one goes down in photography will cost you MONEY!!!

Social

www.facebook.com/curtis.s.andersen.7

www.instagram.com/curtissandersen

Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen
Green River Lake Wind Rivers, Wyoming. Exposure: ISO 100, 1/64 f11 16mm.
Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen
Upper Green River Valley, Wyoming. Nikon D800, Nikor 28/300mm. Exposure: ISO 400, 1/3200 f 6.3 150mm.
Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen
Farmington Bay Bird Refuge, Utah. Nikon D500, Tamron 150/600mm. Exposure: ISO 400, 1/6400 f5.6 600mm.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photographer Profile: Richard Pesce

Photographer Profile: Richard Pesce

Photographer: Richard Pesce... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Michael Allen Watts

Photographer Profile: Michael Allen Watts

Photographer: Michael Allen... Read More →

Photographer Profile: DiGi Graham

Photographer: DiGi Graham... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka

Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka

Photographer: Bernd Kupka... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu