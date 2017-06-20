Photographer Profile: Curtis S Andersen

Photographer: Curtis S Andersen

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Macro

Biography

I am retired from work, but not from LIFE. I focus on the outdoors and travel and take the camera along for the ride, and I am learning the art of photography as I go. Most of the pictures I take are of nature, landscape, wildlife and macro. I will dabble in other areas at times. One has to be careful because any rabbit hole one goes down in photography will cost you MONEY!!!

Social

www.facebook.com/curtis.s.andersen.7

www.instagram.com/curtissandersen