Photographer Profile: Dennis Sabo

V.I.Photographer Dennis Sabo | June 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Capers Island, South Carolina. Capers Island, boneyard beach is a 30-minute fishing boat ride from the Isle of Palms mainland near Charleston, SC. Only the slight hum from the outboard motor could be noticed as the cloaking darkness of pre-morning still wrapped around our small fishing boat. I think I would have felt better regarding the passage if the captain hadn’t said that he hadn’t made this crossing in the dark before but I still was excited about getting to Capers Island for an opportunity to view and witness the boneyard beach at sunrise. The challenge was the short amount of time we had on the island—only 45 minutes to work various compositions and get the light just right. Canon 5D Mark III, 24-105mm lens.

Photographer: Dennis Sabo

Full-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel

Biography

Dennis Sabo is an internationally honored photographer specializing in contemporary abstract, landscape, and seascape photography. His award-winning work has appeared in various publications and institutions, among them National Geographic, NOVA, PBS, Canon, and the Anthology of Appalachian Photographers.

Dennis is considered to be a master at transforming an image into something the viewer can connect with emotionally. His fine art nature abstracts and landscapes are often sought out by art collectors and interior designers and have been included in solo and group art gallery exhibitions.

Website

www.dsabophoto.com

Social

www.facebook.com/DennisSaboPhotography

www.houzz.com/pro/dsabo38/__public

Arcadia Beach, Arch Cape, OR. A reasonable amount of time after sunset when most photographers collapsed their tripods and headed back up to their cars one French photographer and myself remained on the beach. It was an ethereal moment in time as the sun’s yellows and oranges had disappeared and now the only colors were blues and pinks. When I got home and finished post production on this image I realized I had captured something special; a moment in time preserved in color and a composition that allows each and every viewer a different emotional experience. Patience was the biggest creative challenge and technically having waterproof boots, socks, and pants while standing in 10 inches of water for over an hour also helped. Canon 5D Mark III, 24-105mm lens.
Last Dollar Road, Telluride, CO. Getting the proper compositional look from a vertical pan and slow shutter speed was the biggest challenge.
Steptoe Butte, Steptoe, WA. We had misjudged time from hotel to Steptoe Butte so our biggest challenge was to compose a good shot before we lost the fog and wonderful light. We didn't even make it up to the viewpoint. I saw this halfway up the butte and had my friend stop the car. Working quickly I was able to fire off several series of exposures to complete this HDR image in postproduction. Canon 5D Mark II, 100-400mm lens.
Fall Creek Falls State Park, Spencer, TN. Canon 5D Mark II, 24-105mm lens.

