Photographer Profile: Dennis Sabo

Photographer: Dennis Sabo

Full-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Biography

Dennis Sabo is an internationally honored photographer specializing in contemporary abstract, landscape, and seascape photography. His award-winning work has appeared in various publications and institutions, among them National Geographic, NOVA, PBS, Canon, and the Anthology of Appalachian Photographers.

Dennis is considered to be a master at transforming an image into something the viewer can connect with emotionally. His fine art nature abstracts and landscapes are often sought out by art collectors and interior designers and have been included in solo and group art gallery exhibitions.

Website

www.dsabophoto.com

Social

www.facebook.com/DennisSaboPhotography

www.houzz.com/pro/dsabo38/__public