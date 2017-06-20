Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Elena Burnett

V.I.Photographer Elena Burnett | June 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Yosemite National Park. Challenge: Nighttime exposure with a nearly full moon rising and still capture stars without too much streaking. Ability to capture shadow details to give interest and depth of field. Sony A7RII, Metabones adapter, Canon EF16-35mm f2.8, MeFOTO tripod. Exposure: 30 sec @ f2.8, 16mm, ISO 200.

Photographer: Elena Burnett

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape

Biography

I always enjoyed the outdoors from my childhood in NE PA where I was usually outdoors exploring fields & forests, swimming in local ponds & lakes, and ice skating; to hiking, backpacking, and snow skiing as an adult in So CA. Over the last few years, I began to feel I was moving too fast to truly take in and enjoy my surroundings. Thus I embarked on beginning my photography education through school and workshops so that I might learn to slow down, truly see, breath in, and feel my environment. The camera has helped me better see life and our planet, and develop a greater appreciation for both.

Website

elenaburnett.smugmug.com

[email protected]/

Palisades Glacier area Sierra Nevada, CA. Challenge: First solo multiple night backpacking trip carrying 50 lbs. of equipment over approximately 7 miles with a gain of over 3,000 in elevation. Nikon D5500, 18-55mm lens, Slik tripod. Exposure: 1/160 sec @f13, ISO 100.
Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve. This is an HDR image using two exposures to maintain highlights, shadow/foreground detail, and colors. Sony A7RII, FE 24-70mm lens, MeFOTO tripod. Exposure: 1/10 and 1.6 sec @ f11, ISO 100.

