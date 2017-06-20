Photographer Profile: Elena Burnett

Photographer: Elena Burnett

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Biography

I always enjoyed the outdoors from my childhood in NE PA where I was usually outdoors exploring fields & forests, swimming in local ponds & lakes, and ice skating; to hiking, backpacking, and snow skiing as an adult in So CA. Over the last few years, I began to feel I was moving too fast to truly take in and enjoy my surroundings. Thus I embarked on beginning my photography education through school and workshops so that I might learn to slow down, truly see, breath in, and feel my environment. The camera has helped me better see life and our planet, and develop a greater appreciation for both.

Website

elenaburnett.smugmug.com

[email protected] /