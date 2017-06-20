Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Gilbert Stetson

Gilbert Stetson | June 20, 2017
A confluence of the Alsek & Tat rivers in the Yukon. Pentax *ist DS. Exposure: 1/4 sec, f25, ISO 200, focal length 24mm.

Photographer: Gilbert Stetson

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife

Biography

I've been doing photography for the past 40 years, mainly wildlife and scenic. Working as an in home photographer for 2 1/2 years for Americana Portraits before working for Olan Mills as a studio photographer and trainer. I made the switch to digital in 2006 and like the greater control of working on my images in the digital darkroom over working with film and the ability to see if you got the shot I was after. I'm always looking for ways to improve my photography through reading and workshops, even attending two workshops with Scott Kelby. Vacations are usually planned around my photography.

Website

www.gilbertstetson.com

Crater Lake, Delaware Water Gap National Park, NJ. This image was taken while sitting in my kayak with the wind moving and turning the kayak as I'm trying to compose and focus the image. This took several attempts, as I had to keep repositioning the kayak hoping the frog wouldn't get skittish and leap into the water. Pentax K20D, Tamron AF70-300 f/4-5.6 LD Macro w/polarizer. Exposure: 1/45 sec, f/5.6, ISO 400, focal length 300.

