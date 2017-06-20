Photographer Profile: Gilbert Stetson

Photographer: Gilbert Stetson

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Biography

I've been doing photography for the past 40 years, mainly wildlife and scenic. Working as an in home photographer for 2 1/2 years for Americana Portraits before working for Olan Mills as a studio photographer and trainer. I made the switch to digital in 2006 and like the greater control of working on my images in the digital darkroom over working with film and the ability to see if you got the shot I was after. I'm always looking for ways to improve my photography through reading and workshops, even attending two workshops with Scott Kelby. Vacations are usually planned around my photography.

Website

www.gilbertstetson.com