V.I.Photographer Henry Sautter |
June 19, 2017 | 0
Photographer: Henry Sautter
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Macro
Other
Biography
The artist, Henry Sautter (Hank) has lived in Tucson, AZ, for over 25 years and looks forward to sharing a view of the Southwest with you. Hank has been interested in photography for many years, starting with a “box” camera and making contact prints, to developing color prints in his darkroom while living in New York State. He graduated from New York Institute of Photography in 1987. After moving to Tucson, digital images and computer software replaced the darkroom chemistry.
Photographer Profile: Henry Sautter
Photographer: Henry Sautter
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
The artist, Henry Sautter (Hank) has lived in Tucson, AZ, for over 25 years and looks forward to sharing a view of the Southwest with you. Hank has been interested in photography for many years, starting with a “box” camera and making contact prints, to developing color prints in his darkroom while living in New York State. He graduated from New York Institute of Photography in 1987. After moving to Tucson, digital images and computer software replaced the darkroom chemistry.
Websites
http://sautter.photography
www.etsy.com/shop/SouthwestImagery
Social
www.facebook.com/southwestimagery
[email protected]