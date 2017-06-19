Photographer Profile: Henry Sautter

Photographer: Henry Sautter

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Macro

Other

Biography

The artist, Henry Sautter (Hank) has lived in Tucson, AZ, for over 25 years and looks forward to sharing a view of the Southwest with you. Hank has been interested in photography for many years, starting with a “box” camera and making contact prints, to developing color prints in his darkroom while living in New York State. He graduated from New York Institute of Photography in 1987. After moving to Tucson, digital images and computer software replaced the darkroom chemistry.

Websites

http://sautter.photography

www.etsy.com/shop/SouthwestImagery

Social

www.facebook.com/southwestimagery

[email protected]