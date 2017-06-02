Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein

V.I.Photographer Henry Weinstein |
June 2, 2017 | 0
Photographer: Henry Weinstein
Amateur Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Travel
Macro
Biography
I've always been obsessed with nature, either by contemplating animal behavior, looking at incredible landscapes or going on outdoors adventures. Through my photography, I try and reflect my view of nature, usually with simple compositions and plenty of colors and mood, trying to show that by understanding different aspects of nature, like weather, geological and environmental sciences, among others, one can find incredible sceneries anywhere. On my wildlife work, I focus on biological aspects of nature such as evolution, behavior and relationship with the surroundings.
