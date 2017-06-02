Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein

Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein

Henry Weinstein | June 2, 2017
Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein
Cerro Torre, Argentina. The sun is behind a huge mountain, so getting detail in the whole image was a big challenge, also the place is really huge so it needed something for perspective, hence the person in foreground. Sony A7RII, Sony 16-35mm f4. Exposure: ISO 100, 32mm, f/11, 1/13.

Photographer: Henry Weinstein

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro

Biography

I've always been obsessed with nature, either by contemplating animal behavior, looking at incredible landscapes or going on outdoors adventures. Through my photography, I try and reflect my view of nature, usually with simple compositions and plenty of colors and mood, trying to show that by understanding different aspects of nature, like weather, geological and environmental sciences, among others, one can find incredible sceneries anywhere. On my wildlife work, I focus on biological aspects of nature such as evolution, behavior and relationship with the surroundings.

Website

www.henrywphoto.com

www.500px.com/henryweinstein

Social

www.facebook.com/henrywphoto

www.instagram.com/henryweinstein

Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein
Torres del Paine, Chile. It was really dark, you could only see some light details from the emerging sun, but wanted to have as much detail on the photo as possible. The Guanacos where moving, but since it was dark, I could manage to get quite close to them without escaping, and because of this, i had to handhold the camera because there was no time for setup. Sony A7RII, Sony 16-35mm f4. Exposure: ISO 1000, 24mm, f4, 1/13 sec., handheld.
Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein
Tambopata, Peru. It was a nervous frog, even though it seems relaxed, so had to be fast in composing the picture, setting up the off camera flash to get the right photo. Nikon D4, Nikkor 105mm f2.8 Macro. Exposure: ISO 100, f18, 1/200 and off camera flash.
Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein
Masai Mara, Kenya. It was taken from a moving car, since i was in a guided tour and people where bored of me stopping every 5 minutes for a picture. Exposure: ISO 400, 24mm, f2.8, 1/6400.
Photographer Profile: Henry Weinstein
Parque Nacional Los Glaciares, Argentina. The foreground was really dark compared to the mountains in the back, so getting this with one exposure was really difficult. The river had some strength in it, and I had to move into the freezing water to get the right composition, with the river flowing from the mountains towards the viewer. Sony A7RII, Sony 16-35mm f4. Exposure: ISO 100, 25mm, f11, 8 sec.

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
