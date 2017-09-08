Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Jack Peterson

Photographer Profile: Jack Peterson

September 8, 2017
Photographer Profile: Jack Peterson
Yosemite National Park. Challenge: I wanted crisp, sharp and bold colors of Half Dome in the pond. Nikon D7200, Sigma 24-70mm lens. Exposure: 24mm at f/22, ISO 100, 1/640 sec.

Photographer:  Jack Peterson

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro

Biography

My first camera was an old box camera. After a few Instamatics, I inherited a Konica Autoflex-T SLR. I learned a lot but was still just a picture taker. I became serious about "photography" eight years ago when I moved to Folsom California, and 90 minutes from Lake Tahoe! It has been joyous to be in the midst of the beautiful Sierra Nevada. After a few years of using Nikon Coolpix A and Android phone cameras, I bought my first DSLR! It was then I really learned the "exposure triangle," composition, lighting, editing. Of course, it is an ongoing process, and I see myself improving as time goes on.

Website

www.drivingjack.com

drivingjackphotography.myportfolio.com

Facebook 

Instagram

Photographer Profile: Jack Peterson
Yolo Bypass Wilderness Preserve, Davis, CA. Challenge: The lighting was challenging as the bird flew up into the tree. Nikon D5300, Nikon 55-300mm lens. Exposure: 300mm @ f/11, ISO 400, 1/640 sec.
Photographer Profile: Jack Peterson
Westborough, MA. Challenge: Capturing the skater moving on the ice and finding the right exposure. I wanted to capture the deep, golden tones of the Winter sunset on the ice pond. Nikon D7200, Nikon 70-200mm lens. Exposure: 200mm @ f/8.0, ISO 200, 1/500 sec.

