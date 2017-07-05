Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque

Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque

V.I.Photographer Jeff Levesque | July 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque
Trail Wood Sanctuary, Hampton, CT. It was 8:30AM and I was on a bird walk with the Audubon Society when we spotted this owl couple preening each other. It was June so the leaf canopy was in full effect. Even though it was a sunny morning, it was a dark scene and the result was a high ISO. I brought the photos to life in post processing using Lightroom and Photoshop. Canon 7D MKII, 100-400mm 4.5-5.6 L IS II.

Photographer: Jeff Levesque

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel

Biography

I am an outdoor photography enthusiast with an affinity for bird portraits, landscapes and other natural subject matter. Having won first place and other awards for my bird photos in local photography contests, I continue to build my portfolio with the goal of sharing my work with others. I hone my technical skills using Canon equipment.

I never learned to fully appreciate being a Connecticut native until I got serious about photography. There are so many beautiful locations to discover through the four seasons. In fact, one of my favorite places to take pictures is in my own backyard!

Website

levesquephotos.com

Social

facebook.com/jefflevesquephotography

instagram.com/levesquephotos

Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque
East Lyme, CT. Early May is an active time for migrating birds. I captured two of approx. 7 Osprey that were quarreling over a single nesting platform. With all the birds in the air, it was a challenge to compose a decent shot. Capturing the 2nd bird in the background was a stroke of pure luck! Exposure: 1/1250 sec at f5.6, 160 ISO.
Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque
Portland, ME. Challenge: The fog! Canon 6D, 16-35mm L II. Exposure: 1/500 sec at f8, ISO 100.
Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque
Ashford, CT. It was a dark and cloudy day. I took the shot with the intention of making it black and white, but I liked how the colors look in the muted light with the stormy sky backdrop. Canon 6D, 16-35mm L II. Exposure: 1/500 at f2.8, 100 ISO.
Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque
Glastonbury, CT. This was the first successful macro shot I took after getting my Canon macro lens the day before.
It was an experiment that became a keeper thanks to the tiny ant that photobombed the dandelion! Canon 6D, 100mm L Macro. Exposure: 1/800 sec at f2.8, 100 ISO.
Photographer Profile: Jeff Levesque
East Haddam, CT. It was a bright and clear day in April so the light was harsh. I used a polarizer and ND filter to soften the light and increase exposure time. The result was surprisingly balanced considering the conditions and capturing the buttery water flow was a pleasant surprise. Canon 6D, 16-35mm L II. Exposure: 10 sec. at f11, ISO 100.

Outdoor Photographer
