Photographer Profile: Jennifer F Nemeth-Seay

V.I.Photographer Jennifer F Nemeth-Seay | September 8, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Bronx Zoo. Canon D70, EF70-200 mm f/2.8 IS II USM telephoto lens. Exposure: 1/197 sec., f/14.1, ISO 640.

Photographer: Jennifer F Nemeth-Seay

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro

Biography

I am an amateur photographer specializing in wildlife, landscapes, and nature. I prefer shooting with a Canon 70D. I am currently working to improve my astrophotography. I just did a photo shoot of the 2017 solar eclipse.

2017 Philadelphia Flower Show. Challenge: My subjects did not want to stay still. I had to work to get the second Gerber Daisy blurred in the background. Canon D70, EF-S 17-55mm f2.8 IS USM lens. Exposure: 1/99 sec., f/2.8, ISO 800.
Cadiz, KY. Challenge: I had 24 hours to evaluate the site, identify my shooting location, establish optimal exposures, and keep my kids away from the equipment for the 3-hour photo shoot. Canon D70, EF70-200 mm f/2.8 IS II USM telephoto lens with a 2x III extender. Exposure: 1/21 sec., f/5.7, ISO 100.

