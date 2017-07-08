Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Jerry L Stutzman

Photographer Profile: Jerry L Stutzman

V.I.Photographer Jerry L Stutzman | July 8, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Grand Tetons National Park
Grand Tetons National Park

Photographer: Jerry L Stutzman

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Events
  • Commercial / Product

Biography

My interest in photography started when I was young. My father loved to shoot 35mm pictures when we traveled and he loved to travel (I caught that bug from him). When I started traveling internationally I started photographing once again. First with film and then I moved to digital cameras when they became available. During my last few years working, I bought my first serious DSLR camera. I always like to say my favorite location is where I am at any moment in time.

Website

www.TC-Photos.com

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Port Campbell, Australia. Sunset at The Twelve Apostles monument near Port Campbell National Park, Victoria, Australia, on this particular summer evening seemed to be a game of cat-and-mouse. The sky went from being perfectly clear in the northwest to seeing some wispy clouds roll in just before the sun sank to the horizon. Then it happened – passion in the sky that was reflected back onto the terrain. It went from orange to pink to red and then to a dull ashen gray as the fire in the sky burned itself out. It was an unforgettable evening on the Southern Ocean in the underbelly of the Australian continent along the Great Ocean Road. Canon 5D Mark III w/Canon 24-105 f/4L IS USM. Exposure: v focal length 58mm/ f/22/ 2.5 seconds/ ISO 200.

Photographer Profile: Stuart Lloyd Gordon

Photographer: Stuart Lloyd... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Elena Burnett

Photographer Profile: Elena Burnett

Photographer: Elena Burnett... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Valerie Cozart

Photographer Profile: Valerie Cozart

Photographer: Valerie Cozart... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Michael Allen Watts

Photographer Profile: Michael Allen Watts

Photographer: Michael Allen... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu