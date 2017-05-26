Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh

Photographer: Katherine Faroh

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Biography

I've loved photography from the moment I picked up a camera in high school. Taking pictures transports me into a world that's all my own. It's a great escape from my daily cubical job. I feel as though I am unlocking secrets to some unknown universe. I can't get enough of it! I just recently started taking pictures again. I created a website to help showcase my work. I've also been participating in photo classes at my local Dodd camera store. I'm not sure where this adventure is going to lead me, but it feels really great to be reintroducing myself into the world of photography.

Website

dreaminginsnapshots.com

Facebook: @DreaminginSS

Twitter: @DreaminginSS