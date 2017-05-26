Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh

V.I.Photographer Katherine Faroh |
Photographer: Katherine Faroh
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Biography
I've loved photography from the moment I picked up a camera in high school. Taking pictures transports me into a world that's all my own. It's a great escape from my daily cubical job. I feel as though I am unlocking secrets to some unknown universe. I can't get enough of it! I just recently started taking pictures again. I created a website to help showcase my work. I've also been participating in photo classes at my local Dodd camera store. I'm not sure where this adventure is going to lead me, but it feels really great to be reintroducing myself into the world of photography.
Website
dreaminginsnapshots.com
Facebook: @DreaminginSS
Twitter: @DreaminginSS