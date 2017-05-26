Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh

Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh

V.I.Photographer Katherine Faroh | May 26, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh
Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Photographer: Katherine Faroh

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife

Biography

I've loved photography from the moment I picked up a camera in high school. Taking pictures transports me into a world that's all my own. It's a great escape from my daily cubical job. I feel as though I am unlocking secrets to some unknown universe. I can't get enough of it! I just recently started taking pictures again. I created a website to help showcase my work. I've also been participating in photo classes at my local Dodd camera store. I'm not sure where this adventure is going to lead me, but it feels really great to be reintroducing myself into the world of photography.

Website

dreaminginsnapshots.com

Facebook: @DreaminginSS

Twitter: @DreaminginSS

Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh
Cleveland Metroparks

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photographer Profile: Regis Grant Tolbert

Photographer: Regis Grant... Read More →

Photographer Profile: Pamela J Walz

Photographer: Pamela J Walz... Read More →
V.I.Photographer Robert D Woods

Photographer Profile: Robert D Woods

Photographer: Robert D Woods... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh

Photographer Profile: Katherine Faroh

Photographer: Katherine... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu