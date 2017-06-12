Photographer Profile: Kelly Peetz

Photographer: Kelly Peetz

First time I picked up a camera I was instantly addicted. The desire to observe and record the things around me is an instinct. Whether it's a landscape or animal, nature is always intriguing to me. I have been doing photography for 30+ years. There is always more to learn about the photography craft. I approach some of my photography like I do my paintings, pushing the boundaries for a more abstract rendition.

