Photographer Profile: Kelly Peetz

V.I.Photographer Kelly Peetz | June 12, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Eagle Creek Park Indianapolis, IN. Nikon D3200, AF-S Nikkor 200-500mm f/5.6. Exposure: F/5.6, ISO 200, 1/1000 sec.

Photographer: Kelly Peetz

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife

Biography

First time I picked up a camera I was instantly addicted. The desire to observe and record the things around me is an instinct. Whether it's a landscape or animal, nature is always intriguing to me. I have been doing photography for 30+ years. There is always more to learn about the photography craft. I approach some of my photography like I do my paintings, pushing the boundaries for a more abstract rendition.

Website

www.kellypeetzphotography.com

Social

www.facebook.com/kellypeetzphotography

