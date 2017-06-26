Since 2009, in pursuit of his images, Mark has traveled through Canada, the United States, South Africa, Namibia, Japan, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, India, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Morocco, Greece, France, Jordan, Mexico, Israel, Iceland and Turkey. He currently resides in Toronto, although you may have a hard time finding him there. Mark's images have appeared globally in Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler, Outdoor Photographer Online, The Daily Mirror and the Toronto Star.
Photographer Profile: Mark Brodkin
Photographer: Mark Brodkin
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Since 2009, in pursuit of his images, Mark has traveled through Canada, the United States, South Africa, Namibia, Japan, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, India, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Morocco, Greece, France, Jordan, Mexico, Israel, Iceland and Turkey. He currently resides in Toronto, although you may have a hard time finding him there. Mark's images have appeared globally in Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler, Outdoor Photographer Online, The Daily Mirror and the Toronto Star.
Website
www.markbrodkin.com
500px.com/mbrodkin
www.flickr.com/photos/markbrodkin
Social
www.facebook.com/mark.brodkin
www.instagram.com/markbrodkinphotography