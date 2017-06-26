Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Mark Brodkin

V.I.Photographer Mark Brodkin | June 26, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Arches National Park, Moab, UT. Nikon D800. Exposure: 1/60 sec at f/8.0, ISO 100.

Photographer: Mark Brodkin

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape

Biography

Since 2009, in pursuit of his images, Mark has traveled through Canada, the United States, South Africa, Namibia, Japan, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, India, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Morocco, Greece, France, Jordan, Mexico, Israel, Iceland and Turkey. He currently resides in Toronto, although you may have a hard time finding him there. Mark's images have appeared globally in Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler, Outdoor Photographer Online, The Daily Mirror and the Toronto Star.

Website

www.markbrodkin.com

500px.com/mbrodkin

www.flickr.com/photos/markbrodkin

Social

www.facebook.com/mark.brodkin

www.instagram.com/markbrodkinphotography

Maroon Bells, Aspen, CO. Nikon D800, Nikon 16-35mm. Exposure: 1/8 sec at f/8.0, ISO 100.
Vermillion Lakes, Banff, Alberta, Canada. Nikon D800, Nikon 24-70mm. Exposure: 1.0 sec at F/8, ISO 100.
Sossusvlei, Namibia. Nikon D800, 70-200mm. Exposure: 1/30 sec at F/16, ISO 100.
Bandon Beach, Bandon, OR. Nikon D800, Nikon 16-35mm. Exposure: 2.0 sec at f/8.0, ISO 100.
Scripps Pier, La Jolla, CA. Exposure: 3.2 sec at F/13, ISO 50.

 

