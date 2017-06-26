Photographer Profile: Mark Brodkin

Photographer: Mark Brodkin

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Biography

Since 2009, in pursuit of his images, Mark has traveled through Canada, the United States, South Africa, Namibia, Japan, China, Singapore, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, India, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Cuba, Morocco, Greece, France, Jordan, Mexico, Israel, Iceland and Turkey. He currently resides in Toronto, although you may have a hard time finding him there. Mark's images have appeared globally in Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler, Outdoor Photographer Online, The Daily Mirror and the Toronto Star.

Website

www.markbrodkin.com

500px.com/mbrodkin

www.flickr.com/photos/markbrodkin

Social

www.facebook.com/mark.brodkin

www.instagram.com/markbrodkinphotography