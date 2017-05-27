Photographer Profile: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze

V.I.Photographer Melanie Chia-Yu Sze |
Photographer: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Travel
Macro
Architecture / Real Estate
Biography
I have been involved in photography from an early age. Although educated and employed as a scientist and librarian, art classes were taken at Art Students League in NYC, Silvermine Guild of Artists in CT, and Visual Arts Center of NJ. My photos have been shown in Chatham NJ, Wilton CT, Hilton Head NC, Morristown NJ, and Summit NJ.
