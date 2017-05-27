Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze

Photographer Profile: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze

V.I.Photographer Melanie Chia-Yu Sze | May 27, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Kylemore Abbey, Ireland. Samsung Galaxy S7 Plus.

 

Photographer: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro
  • Architecture / Real Estate

Biography

I have been involved in photography from an early age. Although educated and employed as a scientist and librarian, art classes were taken at Art Students League in NYC, Silvermine Guild of Artists in CT, and Visual Arts Center of NJ. My photos have been shown in Chatham NJ, Wilton CT, Hilton Head NC, Morristown NJ, and Summit NJ.

Connemara, Galway, Ireland. Samsung Galaxy S7 Plus.
Shannon Ferry docking station, Ireland. Samsung Galaxy S7 Plus.
Yellowstone, Montana
Yellowstone, Montana. Samsung Galaxy S7 Plus.

Outdoor Photographer
