Photographer Profile: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze

Photographer: Melanie Chia-Yu Sze

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Macro

Architecture / Real Estate

Biography

I have been involved in photography from an early age. Although educated and employed as a scientist and librarian, art classes were taken at Art Students League in NYC, Silvermine Guild of Artists in CT, and Visual Arts Center of NJ. My photos have been shown in Chatham NJ, Wilton CT, Hilton Head NC, Morristown NJ, and Summit NJ.