Photographer Profile: Michael Allen Watts

V.I.Photographer Michael Allen Watts | June 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Bandhavgarh, India. I was riding on the back of an elephant with difficult seating and movement. The subject was in the shade and the sun was directly behind and above his head. Just getting a decent picture was challenge enough. Nikon D5, Nikon 70-200 @ 155mm, Handheld. f/5.6, 1/1250, ISO 4000.

Photographer: Michael Allen Watts

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife

Biography

I am a physician that was encouraged by my wife to have a hobby prior to retiring. We enjoy traveling and the outdoors, so I began photographing the wildlife and scenery to share the beauty of God's creation.

Website

www.michaelwattsphotography.smugmug.com

Social

www.facebook.com/Michael-Watts-Photography-458105417593448/

Lamar Valley, Yellowstone NP, Wyoming. The subject was moving down a slope with snow in the background. My hope was to get a portrait-like picture with all white background. Nikon D4, Nikon 70-200 2.8 @ 200mm, Handheld. f/6.3, 1/1000, ISO 2500.
Kiawah Island, South Carolina. I was rather close for the lens involved with late afternoon shade. I wanted to capture the detail in the feathers behind his head with as much bird as possible. Nikon D4, Nikon 400mm f/2.8, Gitzo tripod with Wimberly head. Exposure: f/7.1, 1/640, ISO 900.
Kiawah Island, South Carolina. I was in a rocking boat trying to capture the three together before one or more took off. Nikon D4, Nikon 70-200 2.8 @ 155mm, Handheld. f/6.3, 1/2000, ISO 500.
Yellowstone NP, Wyoming. Initially, the subject was on a far slope and I was using a teleconverter with a 400mm lens, handheld. He began moving quickly toward me to the point that I could not focus on him. I quickly removed the teleconverter when he stopped, but failed to drop the shutter speed to compensate. f/4.5, 1/4000, ISO 4000.
Lamar Valley, Yellowstone NP, Wyoming. The subject was moving slowly, but I wanted to capture the subject and background with as much sharpness as possible. Nikon D5, Nikon 400mm 2.8, Gitzo tripod with Wimberly head. f/19, 1/1000, ISO 2200.

