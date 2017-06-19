V.I.Photographer Michael Allen Watts |
June 19, 2017 | 0
Photographer: Michael Allen Watts
Amateur Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Biography
I am a physician that was encouraged by my wife to have a hobby prior to retiring. We enjoy traveling and the outdoors, so I began photographing the wildlife and scenery to share the beauty of God's creation.
Photographer Profile: Michael Allen Watts
Photographer: Michael Allen Watts
Amateur Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
I am a physician that was encouraged by my wife to have a hobby prior to retiring. We enjoy traveling and the outdoors, so I began photographing the wildlife and scenery to share the beauty of God's creation.
Website
www.michaelwattsphotography.smugmug.com
Social
www.facebook.com/Michael-Watts-Photography-458105417593448/