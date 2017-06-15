Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe

Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe

V.I.Photographer Michael McAuliffe | June 15, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe
Stanwood, Washington. The Short-eared Owl was sitting on the post for quite a long time. The challenge was being ready to hit the shutter button when the owl took to the air! Nikon D7100 with Nikkor 80-400mm lens. Exposure: 1/1250 sec at F5.6.

Photographer: Michael McAuliffe

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Other

Biography

I'm a wildlife, landscape and aviation photographer and located near Seattle, Washington. I enjoy photographing all types of wildlife but focus on birds of the Pacific Northwest. I also photograph vintage airplanes, both in the air and on the ground. I'm also a freelance writer and take photographs for my magazine articles and other projects. Please take a look at my work on my website at mcmikephoto.com.

Website

mcmikephoto.com

Social

www.facebook.com/mcmikephoto

Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe
Edmonds, Washington. This Pileated Woodpecker nest was in a very dark location so it was a challenge to shoot at a fast enough shutter speed to freeze the action without shooting with an unusable ISO. Nikon D7200 and Nikkor 200-500mm lens. Exposure: 1/800 sec at F5.6.
Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe
Edmonds, Washington. The challenge was to get close to and down to eye level with the bird. Most locations in the harbor and marina force you to shoot down on the birds, but I found a spot where I could lie down on a dock to get photos of the grebes. Nikon D700 with Nikkor 80-400mm lens. Exposure: 1/800 sec at F5.6.
Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe
Falcon Field. Mesa, Arizona. World War II aircraft ground crew re-enactors posing with a Douglas C-47 Skytrain at Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona. This photo was a finalist in the "People & Planes" category of the 2016 Smithsonian Air & Space magazine photo contest. Nikon D7100 with Nikkor 16-85mm lens. Exposure: 1/250 at F11.
Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe
Mesa, Arizona. This predawn shot required a twenty-second exposure and you can see some star trails in the photo. Exposure: 20 seconds at F16.
Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe
Mesa, Arizona. I took this photo from the open back seat of another AT-6 Texan. The challenge was keeping my lens out of the air stream and holding the camera steady in the bouncing airplane. (Published in Smithsonian Air & Space magazine in August 2016 issue. Story at www.airspacemag.com/flight-today/Warbird-Watching-180959774). Nikon D7100 with Nikkor 80-400mm lens. Exposure: 1/200 sec at F14.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photographer Profile: Prajit Ravindran

Photographer Profile: Prajit Ravindran

Photographer: Prajit... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Steve Kaye

Photographer Profile: Steve Kaye

Photographer: Steve Kaye... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka

Photographer Profile: Bernd Kupka

Photographer: Bernd Kupka... Read More →
Photographer Profile: Kelly Peetz

Photographer Profile: Kelly Peetz

Photographer: Kelly Peetz... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu