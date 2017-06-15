Photographer Profile: Michael McAuliffe

Photographer: Michael McAuliffe

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

I'm a wildlife, landscape and aviation photographer and located near Seattle, Washington. I enjoy photographing all types of wildlife but focus on birds of the Pacific Northwest. I also photograph vintage airplanes, both in the air and on the ground. I'm also a freelance writer and take photographs for my magazine articles and other projects. Please take a look at my work on my website at mcmikephoto.com.

mcmikephoto.com

www.facebook.com/mcmikephoto