Photographer Profile: Michael Swindle

Michael Swindle | June 12, 2017
Smoky Mountain National Park. The technical challenge was to get down the very steep river bank and climb onto the big rock in the river. The creative challenge was that I had to lay on my stomach so that I could get low enough to get the water flow over the rocks in for of me. Canon 5d MK III, 24-105mm, Induro tripod. Exposure: 2.5 sec at f/13, ISO 200.

Photographer: Michael Swindle

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Portraiture
  • Macro

Biography

I am an aspiring professional landscape photographer living in Nashville, Tennessee. My love and passion is for landscape photography though I have taken portraits, my preference is for the natural world. I like to capture the beautiful landscape scenery that I encounter on my travels throughout the United States. My favorite places are the Smoky Mountains, the mountains of the Eastern Sierras and the desert Southwest, but I am always looking to travel to different places that I haven't been before.

Website

www.mikeswindlephotography.com

Social

www.facebook.com/MikeSwindlePhotography

Ke' Beach in Kauai. The technical challenge was to keep watch for rogue waves as instructed by Don Smith during his excellent workshop in Kauai. Canon 5d MK III, 24-105mm, Induro tripod. Exposure: .4 sec at f/14, ISO 100.
Death Valley National Park. The technical challenge was to capture the dark clouds moving overhead and trying to determine if there was a storm coming at me, which it turned out it was big fog bank. Canon 5d MK III, 24-105mm, Induro tripod. Exposure: 1/8 sec at f/11, ISO 100.
Grand Tetons National Park. The technical challenge was to get the view of the mountains without the clouds and to not fall in the river. Canon 5d MK III, 24-105mm, Induro tripod, Singh Ray color combo polarizer. Exposure: 1/80 sec at f/11, ISO 200.
Death Valley National Park. The creative challenge that I was after was to create a feeling of solitude in the early morning hours at the Mesquite Dunes. Canon 5d MK III, 24-105mm, Induro tripod, Singh Ray color combo polarizer. Exposure: .4sec at f/11, ISO 100
Amelia Island, Florida. The creative challenge was to get the image to look the way I had envisioned. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time for this one and had my wife not told me to turn around, I probably would have missed it. Canon 5d MK III, 24-105mm, Induro tripod. Exposure: 1sec at f/22, ISO 200.

