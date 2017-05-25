I go by the nickname of “Mish” which is simply the first two characters of my first and last name. I have had about 80 magazine or book covers, most of which were from Wisconsin, Michigan, or Illinois. I love to travel with my wife, best friend, and soulmate Liz.
Photographer Profile: Mike Shedlock
Photographer: Mike Shedlock
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Website
https://mishmoments.com/
http://yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/photos/9547907/