Photographer Profile: Mike Shedlock

V.I.Photographer Mike Shedlock | May 25, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Seljalandsfoss Waterfall South Iceland. I manually combined several images in HDR process. The spray was horrible behind the waterfall. I was wiping off the lens between every shot. Most were ruined by spray anyway. I had enough good takes to create this image. More details here: https://mishmoments.com/2016/12/18/iceland-in-16-days-south-region-seljalandsfoss-waterfall/

Photographer: Mike Shedlock

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Photojournalism
  • Macro
  • Architecture / Real Estate

Biography

I go by the nickname of “Mish” which is simply the first two characters of my first and last name. I have had about 80 magazine or book covers, most of which were from Wisconsin, Michigan, or Illinois. I love to travel with my wife, best friend, and soulmate Liz.

Website

https://mishmoments.com/

http://yourshot.nationalgeographic.com/photos/9547907/

Selfoss - Waterfall - North Iceland. Spray was a huge problem. Neutral density filters would have helped. I inadvertently had ISO higher than I would have liked. More details here: https://mishmoments.com/2016/12/31/iceland-in-16-days-day-6-north-iceland-selfoss-waterfall/
Humpback Whale Breaching. We were in a tiny maneuverable watercraft. If I had to do this again I would have chosen a larger ship for a more stable platform. Autofocus on the 6D is not that great. I now have a EOS 5 Mark IV. I should have used a larger ISO. I discuss whale watching here: https://mishmoments.com/2017/01/08/iceland-in-16-days-day-8-north-iceland-husavik-whale-watching/
Puffins at Látrabjarg Bird Cliffs. No other location in Iceland comes close to the Látrabjarg experience. One can get within a couple of feet of amazing birds simply by approaching low and slow. More details and images here: https://mishmoments.com/2017/02/15/iceland-in-16-days-day-12-westfjords-latrabjarg-bird-cliffs-breidavik-puffins/
Zion National Park – Subway Trek Part One – Archangel Falls. Notice the viewpoint angle. I was very low and very close to the waterfall, no more than a foot away. I was also inches above the river bed. In the group I was with, the photographers were all standing up, taking pictures at eye level. Further details here: https://mishmoments.com/2017/05/08/zion-national-park-subway-trek-part-one-archangel-falls/
I have more Zion images coming up on my Blog. Here is another one from the Subway trek: https://mishmoments.com/2017/05/15/zion-national-park-subway-trek-part-two-the-crack/

