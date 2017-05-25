I love photography and am always learning about photography. Just as much as I love shooting the photos, I enjoy editing them. I use Photoshop as my main editing program and have many plug-ins and filters that I use regularly. I like the challenge of making a natural looking composite. There is always a perfect shot just around the corner!
Photographer Profile: Pamela J Walz
Photographer: Pamela J Walz
Amateur Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Website
www.pamwalzcreativephotography.com