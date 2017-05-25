Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Pamela J Walz

Photographer Profile: Pamela J Walz

Pamela J Walz | May 25, 2017
Madison, WI. I walked as close as I could to the pheasant and just watched him. I crouched down to get at his level and then he started to vigorously flap his wings. I was so happy I had a shutter speed of 1/3200s. to freeze the wings. Canon 400mm. f/4 DO IS II. Canon 5D Mark IV. 1/3200s, f/5.6, ISO 3200 560mm.

Photographer: Pamela J Walz

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Macro

Biography

I love photography and am always learning about photography. Just as much as I love shooting the photos, I enjoy editing them. I use Photoshop as my main editing program and have many plug-ins and filters that I use regularly. I like the challenge of making a natural looking composite. There is always a perfect shot just around the corner!

Website

www.pamwalzcreativephotography.com

 

