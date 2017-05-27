Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Prajit Ravindran

Photographer Profile: Prajit Ravindran

V.I.Photographer Prajit Ravindran | May 27, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
White Pocket, AZ. Nikon D810, Nikon 14-24 mm lens. Twenty-image panorama shot at 15 secs, f/2.8, ISO 6400.

Photographer: Prajit Ravindran

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Travel

Biography

I started my journey in the world of photography 9 years ago. I dabbled into different genres of photography before focusing on landscape photography. Over the past 9 years, I have traveled to 22 states in the U.S. to capture the natural beauty that surrounds us. However, when I moved to Utah 6 years back, I fell in love with the state. During the last 5 years, I have driven around 65000 miles exploring the rich, diverse landscape that Utah has to offer. Since the last 4 years, I have been fascinated by Night photography. It is my new passion. I also love to include a human element in my photographs.

Website

www.lightcameramagic.com

Social

www.facebook.com/lightcameramagic 

www.instagram.com/irockutah

www.twitter.com/irockutah

www.500px.com/irockutah

