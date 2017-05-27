Photographer Profile: Prajit Ravindran

V.I.Photographer Prajit Ravindran |
Photographer: Prajit Ravindran
Amateur Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Travel
Biography
I started my journey in the world of photography 9 years ago. I dabbled into different genres of photography before focusing on landscape photography. Over the past 9 years, I have traveled to 22 states in the U.S. to capture the natural beauty that surrounds us. However, when I moved to Utah 6 years back, I fell in love with the state. During the last 5 years, I have driven around 65000 miles exploring the rich, diverse landscape that Utah has to offer. Since the last 4 years, I have been fascinated by Night photography. It is my new passion. I also love to include a human element in my photographs.
