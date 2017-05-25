Home / Blog / News / Photographer Profile: Regis Grant Tolbert

Photographer Profile: Regis Grant Tolbert

V.I.Photographer Regis Grant Tolbert | May 25, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments

Photographer: Regis Grant Tolbert

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Portraiture

Biography

I went to the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where I received a 2 year certificate or degree in Photography, Commercial Art, Fine Art, etc. So, for more than half a century I have been photographing Wildlife, Landscapes, People, Insects and the Moon. My Wildlife and Landscape photos have been published in the newspaper at least 6 times and have been shown on TV several times. I belong to the North American Nature Photography Association (Nanpa) and the UHH (Ugly Hedgehog) International Photo Forum.

