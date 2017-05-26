Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Richard Pesce

Photographer Profile: Richard Pesce

Richard Pesce | May 26, 2017
Caribbean ocean. Challenge: Managing lens flare. Nikon D800.

Photographer: Richard Pesce

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel

Biography

Amateur photographer interested in travel, landscapes. Reside in the southeast. Use a both a Nikon D 800 and Sony Arll mirrorless system.

Santorini, Greece. Challenge: Bright sunlight. Sony ARll, 300mm.
Mykonos, Greece. Challenge: Managing lens flare. Sony ARll.
Chattanooga, TN. Challenge: Getting temperature level correct. Sony ARll, 100-300mm.
Chattanooga, TN. Challenge: Attempting to layer the scene.
Santorini, Greece. Challenge: Just moments to take the shot at twilight. Sony ARll.

