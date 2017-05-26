Photographer Profile: Richard Pesce V.I.Photographer Richard Pesce | May 26, 2017 | 0 Caribbean ocean. Challenge: Managing lens flare. Nikon D800. Photographer: Richard Pesce Amateur Photographer Photographic Specialties: Landscape Wildlife Travel Biography Amateur photographer interested in travel, landscapes. Reside in the southeast. Use a both a Nikon D 800 and Sony Arll mirrorless system. Santorini, Greece. Challenge: Bright sunlight. Sony ARll, 300mm. Mykonos, Greece. Challenge: Managing lens flare. Sony ARll. Chattanooga, TN. Challenge: Getting temperature level correct. Sony ARll, 100-300mm. Chattanooga, TN. Challenge: Attempting to layer the scene. Santorini, Greece. Challenge: Just moments to take the shot at twilight. Sony ARll.
