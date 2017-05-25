Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Robert D Woods

Photographer Profile: Robert D Woods

V.I.Photographer Robert D Woods | May 25, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Brush Creek, Sierra Nevada, near Kernville, CA. Challenges: Finding an isolated thistle, dried but not windblown, in very rugged country. Rapidly changing early morning light. Canon EOS 5D Mk III, 24-105 F4 L lens, Manfrotto tripod. Exposure: 1/125 sec., F11, ISO 400.

Photographer: Robert D Woods

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Portraiture
  • Macro
  • Commercial / Product

Biography

Born in Great Britain, educated in the US, now living in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains. I have been a photographer since childhood, beginning part-time professional work in 1969. My training includes college and on-line courses, as well as intensive in-person training with current and former National Geographic photographers. My first love is outdoor and nature, but I also photograph people, pets and, to a more limited extent, products. Special assignments and commissions welcomed.

Website

www.sierrawoodsimages.com

Devil's Postpile National Monument, California. Challenges: Avoiding distractions—shrubs and trees, other hikers. Finding a solid enough spot with a good perspective to allow solid tripod placement. EOS 5D Mk III, EF 70-200 F2.8L II lens, Singh-Ray Vari-ND filter, Manfrotto tripod. Exposure: 1 sec, F11, ISO 50.
Lihue, Kaua'i. Challenges: Waiting for the dancer to be in a stable pose, moving and locking down the tripod quickly. Canon EOS 5D Mk III, EF 17-40 F4 l lens, Manfrotto tripod. Exposure: 1/8 sec, F5.6, ISO 800.
Bull Run Creek, near Kernville, CA.
Powers Peak, near Kernville, CA. Challenges: Finding a well-formed, isolated poppy on a steep mountainside, locating the tripod securely. Canon EOS 5D Mk III, Zeiss Makro-Planar 100mm F2 macro lens, Manfrotto tripod. Exposure: 1/4 second, F16, ISO 200.
Moloka'i. Canon EOS 5D Mk III, EF 17-40 F4L lens, Heliopan circular polarizer, Manfrotto tripod. Exposure: F16, 1/60, ISO 250.

