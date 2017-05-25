Photographer Profile: Robert D Woods

V.I.Photographer Robert D Woods |
Photographer: Robert D Woods
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Travel
Portraiture
Macro
Commercial / Product
Biography
Born in Great Britain, educated in the US, now living in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains. I have been a photographer since childhood, beginning part-time professional work in 1969. My training includes college and on-line courses, as well as intensive in-person training with current and former National Geographic photographers. My first love is outdoor and nature, but I also photograph people, pets and, to a more limited extent, products. Special assignments and commissions welcomed.
Website
www.sierrawoodsimages.com