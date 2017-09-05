Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Robert Potts

Photographer Profile: Robert Potts

September 5, 2017
Photographer Profile: Robert Potts
Clatsop County, Oregon. Challenges: Magnification, steadiness, attracting elusive subject. Nikon D500, 200mm Nikkor micro, tripod. Exposure: 1/640 sec., f5.6, ISO 200.

Photographer: Robert Potts

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Macro

Biography

I am a nature photographer working out of Astoria on the Oregon Coast. My images have appeared in several magazines and calendars. I print my own photos and sell at art fairs and galleries. I belong to an agency. I hope you will visit my website and view my shots.

Website

www.stormlightfoto.com

Photographer Profile: Robert Potts
Seaside, Oregon. Challenge: Getting close enough to elusive subjects. Nikon D500, 300mm f4 Nikkor, Bush Hawk. Exposure: 1/1600 f5.6 ISO 200.
Photographer Profile: Robert Potts
North Oregon Coast. Challenges: hail, spring weather. Nikon D800, 50mm fi.8 Nikkor. Exposure: 1/500 sec., f8, ISO 160.
Photographer Profile: Robert Potts
Clatsop County, Oregon. Challenges: A subject that could fly away; steadiness. Nikon D500, 200mm f4 Nikkor, bean bag.
Exposure: 1/800 sec, f7.1, ISO 250.
Photographer Profile: Robert Potts
Neskowin Beach, Oregon. Challenge: Rapidly changing conditions. Nikon D500, 85mm f1.8 Nikkor. Exposure: 1/320, f10, ISO 160.
Photographer Profile: Robert Potts
Astoria, Oregon. Challenges: Long exposure, low light, steadiness. Nikon D800, 50mm f1.8, Nikkor tripod.
Exposure: 15 sec., f5.6, ISO 100.

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
