Photographer Profile: Robert Potts

Photographer: Robert Potts

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Macro

Biography

I am a nature photographer working out of Astoria on the Oregon Coast. My images have appeared in several magazines and calendars. I print my own photos and sell at art fairs and galleries. I belong to an agency. I hope you will visit my website and view my shots.

Website

www.stormlightfoto.com