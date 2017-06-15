Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Steve Kaye

Photographer Profile: Steve Kaye

Madera Canyon, AZ. Hummingbirds are small [4-in (10-cm long)] and move fast [about 44 ft/sec (13 m/sec)]. Their wings move at about 60 to 70 beats per second. So catching one in the air like this is difficult. Canon 7D II, Canon 600 mm f/4 with Canon 1.4 Extender, No Flash. Exposure: 1/2500 sec, f/6.3, ISO 1250, EV = 0.
Photographer: Steve Kaye

Full-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife

Biography

I've been taking photos of Nature since 1965. Now I specialize in taking photos of birds that I use in talks and articles to inspire respect for Nature. See my website for more info and photos.

Website

www.stevekaye.com

