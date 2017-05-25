Home / Blog / Photographer Profile / Photographer Profile: Steve Leinbach

V.I.Photographer Steve Leinbach | May 25, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Yosemite National Park. Yosemite has been photographed so much that one has to look for a new and unique perspective. Canon 5D Mark II, Canon 17-24 mm lens. Exposure: 100 ISO, 24 mm f/8 1/80 sec.

Photographer: Steve Leinbach

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Portraiture
  • Events
  • Macro
  • Commercial / Product
  • Other

Biography

I am an amateur photo hobbyist and employed full time as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry. I started into photography as a hobby in 2004 when I purchased a small digital point and shoot camera. My first DSLR was a Canon digital Rebel, which I purchased in 2005. I upgraded to a Canon 7D in 2011, and in 2016 I upgraded again to a full frame sensor, Canon 5D Mark III. Currently the lenses I have are a 17-24 mm which I use for most of my landscapes. a 150-600 mm telephoto which I use for wildlife and sports photos, an 85 mm f/1.4 prime which I used mainly for portraits.

Website

www.photocreationsbysteveleinbach.com

www.facebook.com/steve.leinbach.5

Greenwood, SC. Part of an in progress personal project involving a park near my home. Canon 5D Mark III. Exposure: ISO 100, 35mm, f/22, 25 sec. with 10 stop ND filter.

