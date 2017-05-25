Photographer Profile: Steve Leinbach

Photographer: Steve Leinbach

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Portraiture

Events

Macro

Commercial / Product

Other

Biography

I am an amateur photo hobbyist and employed full time as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry. I started into photography as a hobby in 2004 when I purchased a small digital point and shoot camera. My first DSLR was a Canon digital Rebel, which I purchased in 2005. I upgraded to a Canon 7D in 2011, and in 2016 I upgraded again to a full frame sensor, Canon 5D Mark III. Currently the lenses I have are a 17-24 mm which I use for most of my landscapes. a 150-600 mm telephoto which I use for wildlife and sports photos, an 85 mm f/1.4 prime which I used mainly for portraits.

Website

www.photocreationsbysteveleinbach.com

www.facebook.com/steve.leinbach.5