Photographer Profile: Stuart Lloyd Gordon

V.I.Photographer Stuart Lloyd Gordon | July 1, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Port Campbell, Australia. Sunset at The Twelve Apostles monument near Port Campbell National Park, Victoria, Australia, on this particular summer evening seemed to be a game of cat-and-mouse. The sky went from being perfectly clear in the northwest to seeing some wispy clouds roll in just before the sun sank to the horizon. Then it happened – passion in the sky that was reflected back onto the terrain. It went from orange to pink to red and then to a dull ashen gray as the fire in the sky burned itself out. It was an unforgettable evening on the Southern Ocean in the underbelly of the Australian continent along the Great Ocean Road. Canon 5D Mark III w/Canon 24-105 f/4L IS USM. Exposure: v focal length 58mm/ f/22/ 2.5 seconds/ ISO 200.
Photographer: Stuart Lloyd Gordon

Amateur Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel

Biography

Stuart Gordon is a nature and travel photographer based in the Pacific Northwest. His work appears in private collections, magazines and corporate settings. In June 2014, he and his family began a year-long journey that took them to 23 countries around the world on six continents. The trip resulted in a three-volume set of photography books under the title, One World: A Photographer's Global Journey that focuses on the landscapes, wildlife, urban scene and people encountered on the journey. Available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Website

www.chasingthelight.zenfolio.com

500px.com/chasingthelight10

www.flickr.com/photos/stuartgordonphotography/

stuartlgordonphotography.com

French Alps above Chamonix, France. The Mont Blanc massif from Lac Du Blanc. This shot was taken shortly before sunset. Canon 5D Mark III w/Canon 24-105 f/4L IS USM. Exposure: 24mm, f/18, 1/125 sec., ISO 200.
Positano, Italy. Exposing for the different light intensities – reflection, street lights, and moon – was the tricky part and required two exposures manually blended in post-processing. Canon 5D Mark III w/Canon 24-105 f/4L IS USM. Exposure: f/8, 5 seconds, ISO 200.
Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina. Mt. Fitzroy bathed in golden light of sunrise outside El Chalten, Patagonia, Argentina. Patagonia is a long way away from where I live in the Pacific Northwest of the USA, so when you get to an iconic photography location like this, you are naturally keeping your hopes up that weather conditions will cooperate. On our first two attempts to photograph sunrise at this location, we were disappointed by the cloud cover snuffing out any hope of seeing Fitzroy. But on the third morning, with our bags packed and ready to go, we drove out to this location and were treated to a beautiful sunrise, with dispersing rain clouds that made everything even more dramatic. Canon 5DsR, Canon 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM. Exposure: f/16, ISO 200, 1/16 second.
Sparks Lake, Oregon. I was waiting for the first snow of the season to dust the mountains (South Sister and Broken Top) visible from Sparks Lake in the Cascade Range of Oregon. When I saw the overnight forecast calling for snow in the higher elevations, I knew I'd be getting up early to make the 40 minute drive to the alpine lake. The only question was whether the road would be closed by the highway department due to the snow. To my delight, the road remained open and I was able to make it back to the lake well before dawn. Exposure: f/22, ISO 100, 0.6 second.
Okavango Delta, Botswana. Challenge: Handholding a camera with a large lens and teleconverter in the back of an open Land Rover safari vehicle while feeling a bit nervous about being so exposed in the midst of a pride of about 15 lions vying for a zebra kill. Keeping my elbows tucked into the sides of my body and supporting the underneath of the 100-400 mm lens with my left hand while slowly squeezing off the shutter button with my right index finger probably enabled me to keep the image sharp at a shutter speed of 1/40. Canon 5D Mark III, EF 100-400 mm, f/4.5-5.6L, 1.4x teleconverter. Exposure: f/8, 1/40 second, ISO 640.
