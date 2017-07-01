Photographer Profile: Stuart Lloyd Gordon

Photographer: Stuart Lloyd Gordon

Photographic Specialties:

Landscape

Wildlife

Travel

Biography

Stuart Gordon is a nature and travel photographer based in the Pacific Northwest. His work appears in private collections, magazines and corporate settings. In June 2014, he and his family began a year-long journey that took them to 23 countries around the world on six continents. The trip resulted in a three-volume set of photography books under the title, One World: A Photographer's Global Journey that focuses on the landscapes, wildlife, urban scene and people encountered on the journey. Available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

