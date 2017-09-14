V.I.Photographer Teri Franzen |
September 14, 2017 | 0
Photographer: Teri Franzen
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Landscape
Wildlife
Travel
Photojournalism
Macro
Other
Biography
Based in Endicott, NY., I am a wildlife photographer and member of the Waterman Conservation Education Center board of directors. My emphasis is in promoting awareness of the natural beauty that surrounds us through photography and stories.
Photographer Profile: Teri Franzen
Photographer: Teri Franzen
Part-Time Professional Photographer
Photographic Specialties:
Biography
Based in Endicott, NY., I am a wildlife photographer and member of the Waterman Conservation Education Center board of directors. My emphasis is in promoting awareness of the natural beauty that surrounds us through photography and stories.
Website
www.terifranzenphotography.com
Flickr