Photographer Profile: Teri Franzen
Long Island, NY. I encountered this young Piping Plover during very harsh mid-day light. Its size was that of a cotton ball with legs. And it was very quick. When I first I spotted this one and its sibling I backed off and sat low on the sand, giving it room to forage for food. And, eventually, it actually ran in my direction. The harsh lighting made shadows tough and the speed of movement made it difficult to stay focused. But in this frame, the young shorebird was running up to a brim of sand. The wide open aperture allowed the foreground sand to become an ethereal haze of white. Canon 1DX II, 500mm II lens, 1.4x III TC. Exposure: f/5.6, 1/3200 sec., ISO 200.

Photographer: Teri Franzen

Part-Time Professional Photographer

Photographic Specialties:

  • Landscape
  • Wildlife
  • Travel
  • Photojournalism
  • Macro
  • Other

Biography

Based in Endicott, NY., I am a wildlife photographer and member of the Waterman Conservation Education Center board of directors. My emphasis is in promoting awareness of the natural beauty that surrounds us through photography and stories.

Website

www.terifranzenphotography.com

Pennsylvania. I photographed this adult female during a second banding attempt of her young nestlings. During the first banding attempt, one of the climbers had captured a quick photo of one of the adults perched on a branch jutting out from the cliff. During the second banding attempt, weeks later, I sought out that branch and waited for one of the adult Peregrines to land on that branch. It wasn't long at all until the female flew in. The area had been shaded, but just as she approached the branch she flew into a small pocket of light, giving this image a rich, dark background. Canon 1DX II, 500mm II lens, 1.4x TC. Exposure: f/4, 1/2000 sec., ISO 400.
Johnson City, NY. This Merlin had captured a pigeon outside a local business. When I first found learned of this from the business owner I tossed my gear into my jeep and drove 20 minutes to get there. By the time I finally arrived the pigeon was nearly frozen. I had exactly six minutes from the first to the last. I had thought through my exposures during the drive, giving me more time to shoot upon arrival. At first, there had been a distracting railing in the shots. I repositioned to the opposite side of the Merlin to found a clean background. From there captured a handful of images before she left. I then examined the remains of the pigeon to find it frozen solid. The meal was over. Canon 1DX II, 500mm II lens, 1.4x III TC. Exposure: f/5.6, 1/1250 sec., ISO 800.
Owego, NY. Wood Ducks are extremely difficult to photograph in upstate New York. They are very wary and will not stick around if they see anyone within 200 yards. This image required full camouflage clothing and a makeshift blind. Prior to the encounter, I had spent months researching Wood Ducks behaviors. I had made a list of behaviors I wanted to witness. This courtship grooming image was high on my list for springtime in 2015. After many hours in my blind, I was finally able to capture this one afternoon in late April. Canon 7D II, 500mm II lens, 1.4x III TC. Exposure: f/7.1, 1/1250 sec., ISO 500.

Photographer Profile: Teri Franzen

